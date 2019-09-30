Weather Report

An active weather pattern over the Midwest brought wetter than average conditions across much of Iowa with the state’s southeastern counties reporting totals three to five inches above normal. The northern one-third of Iowa reported near to slightly below average rainfall. Unseasonable warmth also persisted across Iowa with the statewide average temperature at 62.6 degrees, 3.9 degrees warmer than expected.

A low pressure center continued to move through Iowa during the day on Sunday (22nd) leaving measurable rainfall statewide. Totals were highest in southern Iowa, generally between 0.25 inches to 1.00 inch. Creston (Union County) observed 2.10 inches. With the cloudy and rainy conditions, high temperatures during the day remained in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday (23rd) was warm and mostly sunny with southerly winds boosting daytime temperatures. Highs reached into the upper 70s and low 80s with a statewide average high of 78 degrees, six degrees above normal. Overnight lows remained warmer than average overnight, generally in the lower 60s.

Tuesday (24th) was an active weather day as a strong cold front pushed into northwestern Iowa during the afternoon hours. Highs reached into the mid 80s as a strong southerly wind pushed moisture into the state. As the cold front encountered these unstable conditions, discrete thunderstorms fired, some of which turned severe relatively fast. The individual cells eventually coalesced into a continuous band as the front propagated across Iowa. All modes of severe weather were reported with multiple reports of severe hail and straight-line winds; an observer in Holstein (Ida County) reported 1.75 inch diameter hail. There were also preliminary reports of weak tornadoes in Harrison and Ida counties. Measureable rainfall was reported statewide, generally in the range of 0.10 to 0.75. Higher amounts were observed in western Iowa with Atlantic Municipal Airport (Cass County) reporting 4.67 inches.

Wednesday (25th) started with clouds across northern Iowa transitioning to partly sunny conditions across southern Iowa. Highs varied from low 60s north to mid 70s south. Light rain showers moved through the state’s northern half during the late afternoon and early evening hours, though rainfall totals were generally around 0.01 inches.

Overnight lows through Thursday (26th) morning dipped into the mid to upper 40s under generally clear skies. Highs during the day were seasonal, reaching into the low to mid 70s. Multiple waves of thunderstorms moved through eastern Iowa on Friday (27th) with the first round moving through the southeastern counties during the morning.

Strong to severe thunderstorms popped up later in the afternoon and persisted into Saturday (28th) morning. Rain totals ranged from a few tenths of inch at multiple stations to 3.83 inches in Burlington (Des Moines County). Partly to mostly sunny conditions persisted throughout the day though clouds started to move in during the evening hours ahead of the next system to bring rain to the state. Daytime highs were in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms moved across much of the eastern half of Iowa into early Sunday (29th) with over 20 stations reporting over an inch at 7 a.m.; Lamoni Municipal Airport (Decatur County) observed 3.00 inches.

Weekly rainfall totals ranged from 0.01 inches in Everly (Clay County) to 5.48 inches at Atlantic Municipal Airport (Cass County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.38 inches, while the normal is 0.74 inches. The week’s high temperature of 87 degrees was reported on the 24th in Carroll (Carroll County), 15 degrees above normal. Estherville (Emmet County) reported the week’s low temperature of 41 degrees on the 28th, two degrees below normal.