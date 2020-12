Weather Related Crash

On December 12th, 2020, at approximately 5:52 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of vehicle in the median in the 1700-grid of 218.

An investigation determined that Steven Reitz, 28, Olds; operator of a 2006 Chrysler 300, was driving northbound when he hit a snow patch causing him to lose control and go into the median. The vehicle was a total loss, no injuries were reported.