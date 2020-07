“We Are W-MU” 2020 Crooked Creek Days Theme

Plans are still a “go” for the 2020 version of Winfield Crooked Creek Days, July 31 thru August 2. The weekend kicks off July 31 at 5:00 pm with the supper hosted by Twin Lakes. Golf cart decorating, bags tournaments, street dances, the parade….all the favorite, traditional Crook Creek Days fun is scheduled to take place. The 2020 ambassadors are Ruth and Ronnie Van Auken.