Wayne Ball

Wayne E. Ball, 88, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home in Donnellson.

He was born on February 19, 1932, in Donnellson, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Amy (Galvond) Ball. On April 14, 1956, he married Pat Rooney at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Pat; two children: Rick (Kathy) Ball of Donnellson and Dave (Barb) Ball of Donnellson; three grandchildren: Laura (Stanton) Mertens, Deb (Scott) White and Michael Ball; four great grandchildren: Ethan Mertens, Alex Mertens, Jemma White and Timber White and one sister-in-law: Betty Ball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leland Ball; grandson: Tommy Ball and daughter-in-law: Beth Ball.

Wayne served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer. and a member of the Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison. He enjoyed farming, riding his four wheeler and tractor, working with his cattle and being with his family.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson with Father Joseph Phung officiating.

Memorials have been established in his memory for Stead Family Children’s Hospital to purchase toys for children.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com