Wayland City Council Meets 7-18-18

Wayland City Council meeting Wednesday, July 18 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of July 5, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

c. Annual Zoning Commission Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Quotes for Beautification of East Wall of Building at 215/217 W Main

b. Authorize Purchase of Backup Water Treatment Brine Pump

5. New Business

a. Consider Laptop Computer Purchase (GIS)

b. Approve FY18/19 Budget Amendment #1 for Publication and Set Public Hearing Date for August 15, 2018 at 7:30 PM

c. Tax Abatement Application from Agri-Way Partners for a 27’x37’x31’ Steel Frame addition to boiler house at 312 E Highway 78

d. Res. 2018-14 “Resolution to Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate” (Carlson)

e. Cummings Street Storm Water Drainage (Expense Allocation)

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Agri-Way Partners – 27’L x 37’W x 31’H steel frame (tank storage) addition to boiler house at 312 E Highway 78

-Darren Brown – Install approximately 150’ of 4’H chain link fence at 206 N Adams St.

-Mike Kaufman – Residing garage at 407 W Main St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

