Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on July 3, 2019
The Wayland City Council meets at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall, Wednesday, July 3.
Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of June 19, 2019
b. Bills for Payment
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report – Annual Report/FF Roster FY19/20
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a. Ord. 2-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Wayland, Iowa, 2019, By Amending Sewer User Charges” (2nd reading)
b. Consider Purchase of Push Broom Sweeper (Attachment for Deutz)
5. New Business
a.
6. Building Permits – Approved
-Tena Shumaker – Re-roof house and garage, replace 12 windows at 314 W Front St.
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
July 3, 2019
