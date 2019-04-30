Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets Wednesday at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of April 17, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum – The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Mayoral Proclamation: 50th Anniversary of Municipal Clerks Week

5. Unfinished Business – none

6. New Business

a. Review and Authorize Mayor to Sign SRF Sewer Improvement Project Letter of Engagement With Dorsey & Whitney LLP Bond Counsel

b. Res. 2019-04 “Resolution To Fix A Date For A Public Hearing On Proposal To Enter Into A Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement And To Borrow Money Thereunder In A Principal Amount Not To Exceed $180,000”

7. Building Permits – Approved

*Independent Bible Church – 36’L x 24’Wx 15’ wood frame garage at 302 E Railroad St.

*Michael Tucker – Remove cement front entry steps and flower box and replace with wood entry steps at 209 E Main St.

*Mercedes Ellard – Move in 16’ x 10’ frame storage shed at 412 E Main St.

*Josiah Crile – Install 130’ x 4’ steel fence at 108 W 4th St.

*Raymond Delzell – Move existing garage one foot (12”) to the north at 402 S Pearl St.

*Mike Richenberger – 24’ x 16’ x 16.5’ frame addition to existing attached garage at 605 Northridge Ct.

*Neil Reichenbach-16’x11’x12’ frame addition to house at 407 E Railroad St.

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

May 1, 2019

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279