Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council Meet 12-5-18 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall
1. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of November 21, 2018
b. Bills for Payment
c. CD Renewal
d. Treas. Report
e. Clerks Budgetary Report
f. Utility Dept. Report
g. Police Dept. Report
h. Firefighter Dept. Report
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a.
5. New Business
a. 2019 Energy Efficiency Rebates
b. Res. 2018-30 “Resolution to Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate” (Molander)
c. Tax Abatement Application – Kurt & Tammy Sinn for 40’ x 64’ Post Frame Machine Shed at 1138 E Delaware Ave
d. Approve & Authorize Mayor to Sign EHCCF $5000 Grant Agreement for Holiday Decorations
e. L.L. Pelling 2019 Summer Street Work Bid Proposal
6. Building Permits – Approved
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
December 5, 2018
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279