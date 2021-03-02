Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting, Wednesday, March 3, at 7:30 pm at the City Hall

a. Minutes of February 17, 2021

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Sewer Project Update

b. Hwy 78/W55 Intersection Project Status

5. New Business

a. WACO After Prom Donation Request

b. Review/Award Bid for Utility Pickup

c. Consider Lawn Mower Purchase/Trade

d. Res. 2021-07 “Resolution For Accepting Easement Of Stormwater Piping, Grading And PCC Pavement Surface Project And/Or Public Utilities And Public Purposes”

e. Proposed Natural Gas Rate Increase (due to weather crisis)

f. Consider Purchase of Used Hydro Vac

6. Building Permits – none

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Chet Fort

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Jamie Roth,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance