Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting, Wednesday, February 17 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.



Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – Public Hearing For The Purpose Of Considering The Maximum Tax Dollars From Certain Levies For The City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget”

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of February 3, 2021 Bills for Payment

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

New Business

Review Proposals/Award Solid Waste Residential Garbage and Recycling for Service 2021-06 “A Resolution Authorizing the Increase In City Water Rates Charged By The City of Wayland Water Utility”

2021-05 “Resolution Approving The Maximum Tax Dollars From Certain Levies For The City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget” Approve FY 21/22 Budget for Publication & Set Public Hearing For March 17, 2021

Building Permits – none