Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda for Wednesday, January 20, 7:30 pm, Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

Minutes of January 6, 2021 Draw Request #8 = Municipal Pipe & Tool Co. – Sewer Rehab Project Bills for Payment

Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Unfinished Business

Covid-19 City Hall Protocols – Consider Re-opening City Hall Feb. 1st Water Plant Softener – Leak Repairs Update Authorize Mayor to Sign Service Application and Agreement and Contract with Alliant Energy to Install New Electric Service at Sewer Lagoon

New Business

2021-03 “Resolution Setting Time And Place For A Public Hearing For The Purpose Of Considering The Maximum Tax Dollars From Certain Levies For The City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget” Sewer Rehab Project-Change Order #4–Decrease-Change to Grouting, Lining, Concrete 2021-04 “Resolution Accepting Work – Sanitary Sewer Rehab – 2020 Project” Sewer Lagoon Project – Amend Trailer Rent Agreement with BES, Inc. Quote for Backhoe Tires Draft/ Approve Specs for Solid Waste Requests for Proposals Outline Budget Development Process & Review Budget Draft

Building Permits – none