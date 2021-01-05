Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meets Wednesday, January 6 at 7:30 pm in the Community Center side of the Wayland City Hall.

1. Roll Call

2. Public Hearing – 7:30 PM -Proposal to Enter Into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement”

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of December 16, 2020

b. Bills for Payment/Calendar Year Wages/IRS 2021 Mileage Rate (.56)

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

h. Museum Annual Report

4. Citizen Forum – The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a. W55/Hw78 Intersection Project(s) Status & Projected Timeline

b. W55 Overlay/Shoulder Project Status & Projected Timeline

c. Sewer Lagoon Project – Electricity Install Options

d. City Hall Protocol for Covid-19 Virus Pandemic/Community Events

6. New Business

a. Res. 2020-01 “Resolution Approving Agreement with WACO Community School District Regarding School Stop”

b. Res. 2021-02 “Resolution Taking Additional Action With Respect To A Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement And Authorizing, Approving And Securing The Payment Of A $170,000 Sewer Revenue Loan And Disbursement Agreement Anticipation Project Note (IFA Interim Loan And Disbursement Agreement)”

c. LL Pelling 2021 Summer Street Work Rate Proposal

d. Authorize Potential Purchase Of Used Hay Stacker and Set Not To Exceed Price

7. Building Permits – none

Chuck Brown – Re-roof house at 110 Front St.

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Chet Fort

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Jamie Roth,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

