Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council meeting

Wednesday, September 16

7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of Sept. 2, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. CD Renewal

d. Draw Request #4 – Municipal Pipe & Tool Co – Sewer Rehab Project

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a.

5. New Business

a. WACO Request – Homecoming Parade

b. WAO Request-Exception to City Code 45.03 Noise (Homecoming Dance Outside)

b. Approve Purchase Order for High Service Pump – Iowa Pump Works

6. Building Permits – Approved

Dave Custer – Re-roof House at 416 W Front St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

September 16, 2020

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279