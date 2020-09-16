Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 16, 2020
Wayland City Council meeting
Wednesday, September 16
7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall
Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of Sept. 2, 2020
b. Bills for Payment
c. CD Renewal
d. Draw Request #4 – Municipal Pipe & Tool Co – Sewer Rehab Project
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a.
5. New Business
a. WACO Request – Homecoming Parade
b. WAO Request-Exception to City Code 45.03 Noise (Homecoming Dance Outside)
b. Approve Purchase Order for High Service Pump – Iowa Pump Works
6. Building Permits – Approved
Dave Custer – Re-roof House at 416 W Front St.
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279