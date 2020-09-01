Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

September 2, 2020

7:30 pm

Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of August 19, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Draw Request #3 – Municipal Pipe & Tool Co – Sewer Rehab Project

d. Treas. Report

e. Clerks Budgetary Report

f. Utility Dept. Report

g. Police Dept. Report

h. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a.

5. New Business

a. Consider Time Limit on Parking – Main Street – Central Business District

b. Sewer Rehab Project – Change Order #2 –Sewer Main Line Size 6” vs 8”

c. Res. 2020-24 “Approves RUT Report To Be Filed With The DOT Prior To September 30, 2020”

d. Renewal Application – Class C Beer Permit – Wayland BP-Cobb Oil

e. Res. 2020-25 “Resolution Requesting Reimbursement From the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund”

f. Set Friday, Oct. 30th from 5:00-6:30 pm for “Main Street Greet & Treat” (Halloween)

6. Building Permits – none

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279