Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, August 19, 7:30 pm

Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Public Hearing – 7:30 PM -Proposal to Enter Into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement”

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of August 5, 2020

b. Draw Request #2 – Municipal Pipe Tool Co – Sewer Rehab Project

c. Bills for Payment

4. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Covid-19 Discussion

b. West Park – Revisions to Proposed Covered Cement Pad

6. New Business

a. Res. 2020-22 “Resolution Authorizing and Approving A Loan and Disbursement Agreement and Providing for the Issuance and Securing the Payment of $683,000 Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 2020”

b. Res. 2020-23 “Resolution Adopting and Approving Tax Compliance Procedures Relating to Tax-Exempt Bonds”

c. Natural Gas Hookup Request at 3389 Wayland Road (new home)

7. Building Permits – Approved

Ryan Robertson – 160’ x 7’H wood fence at 709 N Pearl (Dale Robertson)

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

