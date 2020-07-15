Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of July 1, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Annual Zoning Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Covid-19 Ongoing Discussion – Resume Utility Posting Fees For 24 Hour Notices

b. Discuss West Park Wetlands Project – Play Equipment/Fencing/Splashpad/Trail

c. Sewer Lining Project Progress and Financing Update

d. Water Plant Tank Repair Update

5. New Business

a. Consider Changes to Fireworks Ordinance

b. Change Request – Municipal Pipe Tool – Extend Contract Completion Date to 3/31/21

c. Discuss Street Intake/Drainage -200 Block W. Main & Corner N Washington/W Main

d. Request to Change City Cell Phone Carrier

e. Nomination of Marsha Chalupa to Board of Adjustment

Building Permits – Approved

*Paul Kissell -24’ x 20’ detached wood frame garage at 302 E Main St.

6. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

July 15, 2020

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279