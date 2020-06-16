Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets in regular session Wednesday June 17 at 7:30 pm at City Hall.

Roll Call

2) Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of June 3, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. CD Renewal

3) Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4) Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Discussion – City Hall Protocol for Corona-19 Virus Pandemic

5) New Business

a. Res. 2020-17 “A Resolution Authorizing Wages And Benefits For City Employees For

The Fiscal Year of July 1, 2020 Through June 30, 2021”

b. Res. 2020-18 “Resolution To Transfer Funds FYE20” c. Res. 2020-19 “Allows Free Water Installation”

d. Res. 2020-20 “Allows Free Natural Gas Installation”

e. Training – Beverly Conrad – League Meeting – Sept. 16-18, 2020 – Coralville, IA

6) Building Permits – Approved

Robert Weber (Property owner Stan Marner) – 3’ frame/chicken wire garden fence at 208 W Front St.

7) Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

June 17, 2020

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279