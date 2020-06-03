Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, June 3, the Wayland City Council meeting will be held at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of May 20, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Discussion–City Hall Protocol for Corona-19 Virus Pandemic

5. New Business

a. Sidewalk Program Bids/Award Contractor

b. Attorney Services Agreement

c. Res. 2020-16 “Approval of Transportation Safety Improvement Program (TSIP) Application for W55 (Pearl Street)”

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Mike Miller – 56’ x 56’ x 18’ post frame/concrete shop building at 201 E Hwy 78

-Dawn Howard – Reroof house at 113 W. 2nd St.

-Landrey Hunter – Reroof house and garage at 210 S Washington St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

