Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of May 6, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. RFL WEDCo Semi-Annual Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ongoing Discussion–City Hall Protocol for Corona-19 Virus Pandemic/Comm Events

5. New Business

a. Review RFP’s for Annual Examination: Award/Authorize Mayor to Sign Agreement

b. Application for Cigarette Permit Renewal – Wayland BP (Cobb Oil)

c. Consider Purchase of Earth Auger

d. Apply w/County for DOT Safety Improvement Grant (widen shoulders W55 N)

e. Res. 2020-14 “Resolution To Accept Easement”

f. Res. 2020-15 “Resolution Authorizing Approval of Subordination Agreement For CDBG Housing Program”

g. Water Softener Tank Repair/Replacement Options

h. Request for Change in Annual Cemetery Donation

6. Building Permits – Approved

-Doris Hauenstein -10’ x 8’ x 6’ wood frame storage shed – 507 E Railroad Street, Lot 1

-F & M Telephone Co -Replace windows (3) & place siding over area of windows at 210 W Main

-Linda Roth – 16’ x 16’ x 12’ wood frame storage shed, 10’ x 40’ wood deck and relocate existing 8’ gazebo at 112 W Cummings Street.

-Mary Lou Richenberger – Concrete entrance to garage, sidewalk between shed and garage, concrete for firepit at 312 E Main St.

-Mike Kaufman – Move in 10’ x 10’ metal storage shed at 407 W Main St.

-Jamie & Desiree Delzell – Install 72’ x 50’ x 4 ½’ fence at 401 W Front St.

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

