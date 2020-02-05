Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

The Wayland City Council meets Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall.

Roll Call

2. Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – Public Hearing For The Purpose Of Considering The Maximum Tax Dollars From Certain Levies For The City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget”

3. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of January 15, 2020

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

4. Citizen Forum – The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

5. Unfinished Business

6. New Business

a. Authorize Mayor to Sign “Receipt of $25,000 Grant Funds” for West Park Wetlands Project

b. Authorize SEIRPC to Apply for Wellmark Foundation Grant for West Park Wetlands Project

c. Res. 2020-04 “Resolution Approving The Maximum Tax Dollars From Certain Levies For The City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget”

d. Res. 2020-05 “Resolution Authorizing Economic Development Forgivable Loan Agreement with Catricia and Jeffrey Sinn”

e. Res. 2020-06 “Resolution Approving Final Plat of Delzell Subdivision”

f. 2020 Training – Beverly – IMFOA Conferences – March 17-19 MCFOA in Minnesota; April 15-17; October 21-23 in Des Moines; Municipal Professionals Academy-July 29-31 in Ames

g. Ord. 07-2020 An Ordinance Amending The City of Wayland Stop Intersections List In The Wayland Municipal Code” (1st reading)

h. WACO After Prom Donation Request

i. Consider Quotes to Replace Existing Lights w/ LED at Fire Station and City Pole Shed

j. Consider Quote for Power Washer Outlet and 5 Truck Battery Maintainer Outlets at Fire Station

7. Building Permits – none

8. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

