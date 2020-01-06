Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting @7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of December 18, 2019

b. Bills for Payment/Calendar Year Wages/IRS 2020 Mileage Rate (.575)

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

h. Museum Annual Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a.

5. New Business

a. Res. 2020-01 “Resolution Authorizing Donation to WACO Lego Robotics Team”

b. Tax Abatement Applications:

*Mike Richenberger–16’x24’ addition to existing attached garage at 605 Northridge Ct. *Heather Mattocks-Orr-54’ x 37’ new frame house at 708 N Kennedy St.

c. Appointments: Council Liaison to P & Z; Dept. Heads; Mayor Pro-Tem; Clerk/Purchasing Agent/Zoning Administrator; Utility/Deputy Clerk; Treasurer; Health Officer; Animal Control Officer, E911 and Emergency Management Representatives

6. Building Permits – none

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

