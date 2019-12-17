Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

12-18-19

7:30 pm

Wayland City Hall

2. Public Hearing – 7:30 pm – Sale of Real Property – Lot No. 5 in the North Plains Estates Plat I in the City of Wayland, Henry County, Iowa

3. Oath of Office – Chet Fort, Aaron Barnhart, Kathie Grimm

4. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of December 4, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. CD Renewal

5. Citizen Forum *(see note below)

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

6. Unfinished Business

7. New Business

a. Consider Quote/Purchase of Gas Utility Truck Tires

b. Res. 2019-25 “Resolution To Sale Real Property” (Lot 5 North Plains)

c. Res. 2019-26 “Resolution Setting Date for Public Hearing on Urban Renewal Plan Amendment”

d. Authorize Mayor to Accept/Sign EHCCF Grant Agreement for Splashpad Project

e. Consider Quote for Youth Center Door and Window Replacement

f. Res. 2019-27 “Change Meeting Date To Jan. 6, 2020” (due to New Year’s Holiday)

g. Alliant Energy Agreement for West Park Wetlands Project (Splashpad/Restrooms)

8. Building Permits – none

9. Adjournment

*Approximately 8 PM – The WACO S.W.A.T. Lego Robotics Team will be presenting their upcoming state competition about water conservation to the Council at the Community Center.