Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, November 20

7:30 pm at Wayland City Hall

Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of November 6, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. WEDC Semi-Annual and Development Agreement Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Ord. 6-2019 “An Ordinance Amending The Wayland Zoning Ordinance, Entitled “Boundaries And Official Map” And The Accompanying Zoning Map By Rezoning Certain Real Estate From “R-2” (Medium Density Residential District) To “C-2” (General Commercial District)” (2nd reading)

b. Re. 2019-21 “Resolution Selling City Property” (Main Street lots)

c. Sewer Improvements Project Update

5. New Business

a. Res. 2019-22 “A Resolution Awarding Contract For The Splash Pad And Restroom Improvements Project 2019”

b. Res. 2019-23 “Resolution Authorizing Purchase of Splash Pad Equipment Supplier and Features”

c. Res. 2019-24 “Resolution Setting Public Hearing Date To Sell Real Property” (North Plains Subdivision–Lot 5)

6. Building Permits – none

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

November 20, 2019

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279