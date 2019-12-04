Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on December 4, 2019
Wayland State Bank City Council meeting
December 4, 7:30 pm
Wayland City Hall
1. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of November 20, 2019
b. Bills for Payment
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a. Res. 2019-21 “Resolution Selling City Property” (Main Street lots)
b.
5. New Business
a. GovPayNet/Allpaid Credit/Debit Card Services Proposal
b. L.L. Pelling 2020 Summer Street Work Bid Proposal
c. 2020 Energy Efficiency Rebates
6. Building Permits – Approved
Keith Morris- Reroof house at 216 2nd St
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
