Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland State Bank City Council meeting

December 4, 7:30 pm

Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda

Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.

a. Minutes of November 20, 2019

b. Bills for Payment

c. Treas. Report

d. Clerks Budgetary Report

e. Utility Dept. Report

f. Police Dept. Report

g. Firefighter Dept. Report

3. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

4. Unfinished Business

a. Res. 2019-21 “Resolution Selling City Property” (Main Street lots)

b.

5. New Business

a. GovPayNet/Allpaid Credit/Debit Card Services Proposal

b. L.L. Pelling 2020 Summer Street Work Bid Proposal

c. 2020 Energy Efficiency Rebates

6. Building Permits – Approved

Keith Morris- Reroof house at 216 2nd St

7. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

Regular Meeting Agenda

Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.

December 4, 2019

City Hall/Council Chambers

PO Box 155

218 W Main St

Wayland, IA 52654

Phone: 319-256-3276

Fax: 319-256-3279