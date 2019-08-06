Wayland City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on August 6, 2019
Wednesday, August 7
Wayland City Council Meeting at 7:30 pm in the Wayland City Hall
1. Goal Setting Session with Callahan Consultants 4:30 – 7:30 pm
2. Roll Call
3. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of July 17, 2019
b. Bills for Payment
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. Report
4. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
5. Unfinished Business
a. Project Update on West Park Wetlands
b. Sewer Project Update – Pilot Program
6. New Business
a. Res. 2019-14 “Sets Public Hearing Date of September 4, 2019 for Amending the Wayland Zoning Ordinance (Medium Density Residential R-2 to General Commercial C-2 Meyer.Blake Property)
b. Renewal Application – Class C Beer Permit – Wayland BP-Cobb Oil
c. IAMU Proposal for Safety & Health Management Service
d. Draw #2 w/Change Request – J Leu Contracting
7. Building Permits – Approved – none
8. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
August 7, 2019
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279