Wayland City Council Meeting
August 1, 2018 7:30 pm
Wayland City Hall
Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council member requests an item be removed for separate consideration.
a. Minutes of July 18, 2018
b. Bills for Payment
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept.
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a.
5. New Business
a. Informational – Jason Moates – Candidate for State Senate
b. Consider Quotes for Purchase of Equipment to Replace Massey
c. Consider North Plains Subdivision Lot Line Adjustment
d. Authorize Purchase of Beacon Flashing Light
6. Building Permits – Approved
Kurt Sinn – 60’x40’ frame/metal storage building at 1138 E Delaware Ave
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
