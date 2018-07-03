Wayland City Council Meeting

Wayland City Council MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on July 3, 2018
The Wayland City Council Meets Thursday, July 5 at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall. Please note the change of date.
c. Treas. Report
d. Clerks Budgetary Report
e. Utility Dept. Report
f. Police Dept. Report
g. Firefighter Dept. –Annual Report/FF Roster
3. Citizen Forum
The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your
name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The
Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
4. Unfinished Business
a.
5. New Business
a. Res. 2018-13 “Resolution To Certify A Nuisance Fallen Tree Removal Bill Lien
Against Real Estate”
b. Authorize Purchase of Backup Water Treatment Brine Pump
c. Options For Beautification of East Wall of Building at 215/217 W Main
d. Sewer Project Update
6. Building Permits – Approved
– Jeff Perry – Re-side house/garage at 207 W Front St.
7. Adjournment
MAYOR: Greg Rich
COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,
Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,
Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul
CLERK: Beverly Conrad
TREAS: Terry Kaufman
ATTORNEY: Mike Vance
Regular Meeting Agenda
Wayland City Hall @ 7:30 P.M.
July 5, 2018
City Hall/Council Chambers
PO Box 155
218 W Main St
Wayland, IA 52654
Phone: 319-256-3276
Fax: 319-256-3279