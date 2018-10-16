Wayland City Council Agenda

Wayland City Council Meeting

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

7:30 pm Wayland City Hall

1. Roll Call

2. Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – Proposal to Grant Emergency Access Easement (213 West Main Street)

3. Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – Sale of Real Property – Lot No. 9 in the North Plains Estates Plat I in the City of Wayland, Henry County, Iowa

4. Public Hearing – 7:30 PM – Consideration to Sale Real Property and Accept Bids – Replatted Lot 17 of North Plains Addition as now shown of record in Book 2018 at page 2128 in the records of the Office of the Henry County Recorder.

5. Consent Agenda

a. Minutes of October 3, 2018

b. Bills for Payment

6. Citizen Forum

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public for items not listed on the agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

7. Unfinished Business

8. New Business

a. Res. 2018-23 “A Resolution To Sale City Property, Lot No. 9, North Plains Estates Plat I in the City of Wayland, Iowa

b. Res. 2018-24 “A Resolution Approving The Replatting Of Lot 17 Of North Plains Estates Plat I”

c. Res. 2018-25 “A Resolution To Sale City Property, Replatted Lot 17 of North Plains Addition”

d. Res. 2018-26 “Resolution to Certify A Nuisance Mowing Lien Against Real Estate”

e. Res. 2018-27 “A Resolution Authorizing The Purchase Of Natural Gas From PEFA, Inc.; Approving The Execution And Delivery Of A Gas Supply Agreement And Other Documents Relating To Said Purchase; Approving The Issuance Of Bonds By PEFA, Inc.; And Addressing Related Matters”

f. Res. 2018- 28 “Resolution Authorizing and Approving Emergency Access Easement Agreement With Sarah E. Piper” (213 West Main Street)

g. Authorize City Clerk to Apply for EHCCF Grant (Main Street Enhancements)

9. Building Permits – none

10. Adjournment

MAYOR: Greg Rich

COUNCIL: Melinda Ullery,

Aaron Barnhart, Chet Fort,

Kathie Grimm, Caylon DeVaul

CLERK: Beverly Conrad

TREAS: Terry Kaufman

ATTORNEY: Mike Vance

