Wayland Accident Details

On October 12, Trevor Medina, was located in the 100 block of North Jackson Street in Wayland, Iowa with injuries from a motor vehicle accident. Henry County Deputies, Wayland First Responders, and Henry County Ambulance responded to the scene. It was found that Median lost control of his vehicle while traveling east Highway 78 just west of the Wayland city limits. The vehicle entered the north ditch striking the ditch causing damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mullen’s towing. The driver was the only occupant and transported from the scene by Henry County Ambulance. Medina received citations for Failure to Maintain Control, Failure to Maintain Safety Belt, and Failure to have Proof of Insurance.