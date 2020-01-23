Water Shut-Off Monday

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have water shut-off to tie into the new Ground Storage Reservoir Tank located at 602 N. Lincoln Street. Water will be shut-off at 10:00 p.m. Monday, January 27th, 2020 to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28th, 2020.

The following locations will be without water during this time:

From the railroad tracks on N. Lincoln St. to 2 nd

Cedar Lane from N. Lincoln St. to N. Cherry St.

Mapleleaf Dr. from N. Lincoln St. to N. Cherry St.

Cherry St. from Oak St. to Mapleleaf Dr.

Carol Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.

Lombardy Rd. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.

Palm Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.

Hamlin St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane

Linn St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane

Jones St. from N. Sycamore St. to N. Cherry St.

Sycamore St. from Jones St. to Oak St.

All of E. Burky Lane

The Utilities regrets any inconvenience and appreciates your patience and understanding. For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 Hr.).