Water Shut-Off

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities would like to inform our customers of a water shut-off on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to approximately 7:30 p.m. The Utilities will be replacing a water valve at the intersection of Monroe St. and Locust St. and abandoning the old water main on Monroe Street in the downtown area. This will also help facilitate the street/water main projects scheduled for this summer in the downtown area.

The following locations will be without water:

Monroe St. from Adams St. to Cherry St.

Adams St. from Washington St. to Taft St.

Hamlin St. from Monroe St. to Madison St.

Walnut St. from Washington St. to Henry St.

The Utilities regrets any inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s cooperation. For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).