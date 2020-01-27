Water Shut-Off

Written by Theresa Rose on January 27, 2020

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have water shut-off to tie into the new Ground Storage Reservoir Tank located at 602 N. Lincoln Street.  Water will be shut-off at 10:00 p.m. Monday, January 27th, 2020 to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28th, 2020.

The following locations will be without water during this time:

  • From the railroad tracks on N. Lincoln St. to 2nd
  • Cedar Lane from N. Lincoln St. to N. Cherry St.
  • Mapleleaf Dr. from N. Lincoln St. to N. Cherry St.
  • Cherry St. from Oak St. to Mapleleaf Dr.
  • Carol Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.
  • Lombardy Rd. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.
  • Palm Ave. from Cedar Lane to Mapleleaf Dr.
  • Hamlin St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane
  • Linn St. from Oak St. to Cedar Lane
  • Jones St. from N. Sycamore St. to N. Cherry St.
  • Sycamore St. from Jones St. to Oak St.
  • All of E. Burky Lane

The Utilities regrets any inconvenience and appreciates your patience and understanding.   For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 Hr.).