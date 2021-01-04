Washington Home Explosion

Washington Home ExplosionWritten by Theresa Rose on January 4, 2021
The Washington County Communications Center received multiple reports of a home explosion
at approximately 4am Monday at 1114 East Washington.
Upon arrival emergency crews found the two occupants in the home had been injured and both
were treated at the scene and transported to Washington County Hospital and eventually
transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.
The home was a total loss and reports of damage to property as far as a city block has been
reported.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation. No additional information is
available at this time.
The Washington Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Ainsworth Fire Department,
Washington Police Department, Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington Public
Works, State Fire Marshal, Iowa DOT, and Alliant Energy.