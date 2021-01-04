Washington Home Explosion

The Washington County Communications Center received multiple reports of a home explosion

at approximately 4am Monday at 1114 East Washington.

Upon arrival emergency crews found the two occupants in the home had been injured and both

were treated at the scene and transported to Washington County Hospital and eventually

transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.

The home was a total loss and reports of damage to property as far as a city block has been

reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation. No additional information is

available at this time.

The Washington Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Ainsworth Fire Department,

Washington Police Department, Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington Public

Works, State Fire Marshal, Iowa DOT, and Alliant Energy.