Washington County Traffic Enforcement Project

On Saturday, February 15 the Iowa State Patrol District #13 participated in a collaborative traffic enforcement project with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The hours of the project were 3:00pm-12:00am. The project involved saturation patrol to support traffic safety with the goal of reducing preventable collisions and providing a safe environment for motorists in Washington County. The focus of the project was on the Iowa State Patrol’s 2020 traffic safety initiatives and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Joint Project goals. All traffic enforcement activity was reported.

Seven Troopers and four Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies participated in the project. Trooper Marlow supported this effort with social media awareness and several comments were made by the public regarding the noticeable presence of law enforcement that evening. Approximately 100 traffic stops were made during the 9-hour project. Several drivers were investigated for impairment, leading to two arrests. One warrant arrest was made, and one motorist was assisted.