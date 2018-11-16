Washington County Participates in No Shave November

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Police Department and the Washington County Jail are participating in “No Shave November” as a way to raise money for Hospice of Washington County. The organizations have several members who are letting their beards grow and collecting donations to give to Hospice. If you see a bearded Law Enforcement Officer or Jailer, please thank them for their efforts and feel free to help out Hospice of Washington County by giving to the cause.