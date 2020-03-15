Warren R. Garrels

Warren R. Garrels, Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunnybrook Assissted Living in Mt. Pleasant.

The Funeral service for Mr. Garrels will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the American Quarter Horse Associating. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.