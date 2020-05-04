Wapello County Fair Will Not Be Held

The Wapello County Fair Board Members announce that the 2020 Wapello County Fair will NOT be held this year. All events and entertainment will be postponed until 2021. Those who have purchased Chris Janson Concert tickets will be notified by individual e-mail; tickets will be refunded or made good for our 2021 Wapello County Fair according to each purchaser’s choice.

Much effort has gone into consultation with the Association of Iowa Fairs (AIF), the International Association of Fairs and Expos (IAFE), the State of Iowa with the special assistance of Mary Gaskill – Iowa State Representative from the 93rd District, Wapello County Board of Supervisors – Jerry Parker, liaison to our Fair Board, and Wapello County Emergency Management – Tim Richmond Coordinator. The Wapello County Fair Board of Directors has given unanimous support to the Mandate Not to Hold the 2020 Wapello County Fair issued by the Wapello County Board of Supervisors. We thank each of those involved in making this difficult decision!

Even though our entire Wapello County Board of Directors has put much effort into planning for an outstanding 2020 Wapello County Fair, our Board of Directors is unanimous that this decision to postpone until 2021 is the best choice we have at this time considering the issues with COVID 19. Our major concern is for the health of Wapello County Fair attendees and volunteers. And we also want to protect the financial stability of our Wapello County Fair.

This Mandate Not to Hold the 2020 Wapello County Fair DOES NOT apply to car races at the Eldon Speedway. Races are still planned for the 2020 season and will be held upon approval of our local authorities.

Jim Sloan, President

Wapello County Fair, Inc.