Wanda Roth

Wanda M. Roth, 96, a resident of Scottsdale Arizona and formerly from Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, after a brief illness in the hospital.

Visitation will begin at 12:30p.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, IA. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., that same day, at the Memorial Chapel with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gift of love and friendship may be given to Henry County Health Center Foundation for emergency services. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born June 24, 1923, in Brighton, IA, Wanda Mae was the daughter of Clyde H. and Sarah L. (Fairchild) Brown. After living in Brighton for one year, Wanda moved to Richland, IA, until the age of seven. She then moved to Henry County and had been a resident of Mt. Pleasant until moving to Arizona in 2017. She was a graduate of Olds High School. On November 28, 1957, Wanda married Eldon E. Roth in Fairbury, IL. He preceded her in death on August 2, 1998.

For many years, Wanda was a secretary and bookkeeper for the family business, Eldon Roth Insurance Agency in Mt. Pleasant that started in 1960. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and a member of United Methodist Women in her younger years. Wanda was a member of Mt. Pleasant Women’s Club, Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club and the National TTT Society. She especially enjoyed dancing with her husband during Cotillion Club dances. Wanda and her husband traveled the tri-state area attending Big Band Dance weekends. For more than twenty years Wanda enjoyed spending the winter months in Mesa, AZ. She played Bridge and continued to do so in Arizona over the past two and half years.

Wanda is survived by a son, Bruce (Jody) Roth of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Jill (Pete) Kilbourn of Mt. Pleasant, IA; six grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Kidawa of West Des Moines, IA, and Laura (Rajan Krishnaswamy) Roth of Tarrance, CA, Courtney (Jerry Lariz) Mony of Seattle, WA, Brittany (Chad) Sewell of Scottsdale, AZ, Kylie (Jason) Trybus, Scottsdale, AZ; Lindsey (Michael) Calvoni, Scottsdale, AZ; and daughter-in-law, Lois Roth of Mt. Pleasant, IA. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding Wanda in death were her parents; husband; a son, Brian Roth; a brother, John R. Brown; and a sister, Ethel Cox.