Wanda Jane Wilken

Wanda Jane Wilken, 78, of Burlington, Iowa, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Born on May 25, 1941 in rural Farmington, Iowa, the daughter of Carl Daniel and Irene (Shoemaker) Haffner.

Survivors include her daughter: Deb Wilken of Fort Madison, Iowa; two grandsons: Daniel (Kayla) Dravis of Denmark and Tristan Reida of Fort Madison, Iowa; two sisters: Geraldine Watkins of Farmington, Iowa and Ramona Mills of Colorado; two brothers: Daniel Haffner of Farmington, Iowa and Joseph (Linda) Haffner of Farmington, Iowa; and two brothers-in-law: Guy Mills and Don Gibbs. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Winona Mills, Larita Gibbs, and Jeanie Haffner; brothers-in-law: Lyle Mills and Wendall Watkins; and dear friend: Cindy Troutman Allen.

Wanda enjoyed horse racing, cooking, gardening, reading, cross stitching, and antiques. She loved her grandchildren and taking pictures of her family.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, July 5, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Following the visitation, her body will be cremated.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sharon Presbyterian Church in rural Farmington, Iowa with Reverend Doctor Mary Ann Welch.

Burial will be at Sharon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in her memory to the Sharon Presbyterian Church.

arrangements.