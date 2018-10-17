WACO’s Kiefer to meet with Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates

Last spring, WACO Sophomore, Layne Keifer traveled to Iowa State University in Ames to

participate in the World Food Prize Iowa Youth Institute. His presentation on the conflict in

Yemen advanced him to the next level and for the next four days he will be in Des Moines with

students from across the nation for the elite Global Youth Institute.

This experience where select students interact with Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates and

discuss issues relating to combating global hunger and poverty while also presenting their own

ideas and solutions is a great opportunity for Layne.

Layne is a sophomore at WACO High School and is the son of Tim and Robin Kiefer of

Crawfordsville.

