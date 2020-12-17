WACO Pausing All Activities

Due to the current situation regarding the numbers of students in quarantine and with greater than 5

students positive the WACO School District has made the difficult decision to pause all activities for two weeks. This means that practices will resume on 1/1/21. Games are currently being rescheduled. This is effective today

12/17 through 12/31/20. This also means that the building will be closed from 12/19/20 through 12/31/20 to all activities both school and community-related. The rationale for this decision was to slow the spread of COVID-19 both locally and within households. This will allow for students and the building to be ready for in-person learning to resume

on 1/5/21 and also for all sports to resume on 1/1/21. During this pause within the building, there will be enhanced district cleaning. There will still be in-person classes on 12/18 to finish the semester.

The District Administration understands that this decision may not be popular; however, it is hoped this response will

allow the district to continue in-person learning, and allow for activities to resume on 1/1/21.