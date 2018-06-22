WACO Hires Interim Supt

The WACO School Board has approved a contract for an interim Superintendent. Former Highland School Superintendent Chris Armstrong has accepted a one year contract with WACO. Armstrong retired a year ago from Highland, a district similar in size to WACO. He will spend one day a week in the district at a salary of $29,900 for 52 days. School Board President Tim Graber said Armstrong will help the WACO Board find another Superintendent sharing arrangement. WACO has previously been sharing with Washington School district. But Washington has a new superintendent and that school board decided not to continue sharing those duties with WACO. The WACO school board meeting June 18 was the last one for Jeff Dicks and his last day with the district as Superintendent is June 30.