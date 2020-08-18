WACO Football Turning to Youth After Graduating Coble, Others

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Burlington Hawkeye)

KILJ — It will be a youth movement in Wayland this year.

Chad Edeker, entering his 20th season as the head coach of WACO, will be looking to find his next crop of standouts after graduating an outstanding group of seniors including quarterback Nik Coble, WR Jaden Williams, and OL Gabe Reichenbach and Braden Hammond.

WACO, who finished last year 4-5 and 3-4 in district action, will rely heavily on a more balanced offensive scheme this season without the fireworks of Nik Coble.

Coble accounted for 51 touchdowns last year — 26 through the air and 25 on the ground — and for the Warriors to be successful this year, Edeker knows it will be an all hands on deck approach to replacing Coble.

WACO does have two returning starters on the defensive line — Landon Provino and Chancey Miller — another spot Edeker believes his team can be strong at.

Also returning on the defensive side of the ball is Will Edeker and Jonah Clark.

Provino, Miller and Edeker are three of just four seniors on this year’s group.

“The key this year will be our junior class” Edeker told KILJ.

“They had a lot of success at the JV level last year as sophomores, we’re expecting them to step up their level of play to a varsity level to fill in the gaps for a smaller senior class.”

Despite the youth movement, Edeker believes that this year’s team can compete for a district title.

WACO will open their season August 28th at HLV.

Here’s their full 2020 Schedule:

8-28: at HLV

9-4: at New London

9-11: Lone Tree

9-18: at Moravia

9-25: at Tri-County

10-2: Montezuma (HC)

10-9: at Winfield-Mount Union