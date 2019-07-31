WACO Back to School Information

WACO CSD will begin classes for the 2019-20 school year on Friday, August 23rd. Full day classes will be in session. All day classes will be held 8/23; 8/30; 9/6; 9/13.

eRegistration is open. Families will receive information via email and the mail. Please update and complete information for each child. Registration information was mailed to addresses on file in late July. Please visit PowerSchool at www.wacocsd.org .

Any new students to the District should contact WACO Central Office at 319-256-6201 for

registration information.

Elementary Back to School Night will be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 5:00 p.m. –

6:00 p.m. Elementary students should bring their school supplies and meet their teachers.

7th grade Orientation, including parents, will be held Thursday, August 22nd from 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. in the High School Library.

Students, parents, emergency contacts, and caretakers: please sign up for WACO School

Alerts to be notified of school changes due to weather. Sign up is available at:

www.wacocsd.org . Select WACO School Alert System under the Parent Information Section

of the site. The Official Media sources for such announcements are:

KCII Radio 106.1 FM and 1380 AM

KILJ Radio 105.5 FM and 1130 AM

KCRG TV 9 News

KWQC TV 6 News

###