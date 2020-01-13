WACO Art Department Hosts Create + Connect for Art Educators

The second annual CREATE + CONNECT Art Educator Day will be held Friday, January 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at WACO High School. More than 60 art teachers from across Southeast Iowa have

registered to attend this special day of collaborative learning! The event is hosted by local art teachers Sarah Peters (WACO), Erin Almelien (Washington) and Jeanna Gerot (Wapello).

Structured discussions will focus on standards-based grading, talks about current practices, and art room hacks, tips, and tricks. There will be several art making activities throughout the day, including a tutorial session on stop-motion animation. Area Art Educators of Iowa representatives will also collect artwork for Youth Art Month.

For additional information please contact Ms. Sarah Peters at sarah.peters@wacocsd.org