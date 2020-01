W-MU Announces Changes for 95′ Homecoming

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The varsity girls game will now start at 5:00 PM.

Following the varsity girls game, they will recognize the 1995 basketball team 25th anniversary of winning both boys and girls state basketball in the same year.

The varsity boys game will follow this recognition.

The winter dance for students is cancelled for tonight.