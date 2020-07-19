W. Harold LanceWritten by Theresa Rose on July 19, 2020
W. Harold Lance, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A graveside funeral service for Mr. Lance will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 23 at the Finley Chapel Cemetery, rural Wayland, IA. Pastor Jeffrey A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Wednesday, July 22 at the Kimzey Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. There will be no family visitation.
