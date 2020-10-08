Voting so far in Henry County

Early voting began in Henry County Monday. Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber reported on Thursday that 94 people came to the Courthouse Monday to vote. Tuesday there were 81 early voters and 93 on Wednesday. At noon Thursday people were lined up out the door of the second floor conference room waiting to cast their ballot. The conference room is set up for voting with social distancing in mind. There are also masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available. Also, on Monday, the absentee ballots began go out. Before Monday the auditor’s office received 3,217 requests for absentee ballots. Those were mailed Monday. The office mailed out 19 on Tuesday, 33 on Wednesday and 27 by noon on Thursday.