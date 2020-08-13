Vote for Local Team for Peoples Choice in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show

The Annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show and Auction will take place Saturday, August 15th, 2020, 3:05 pm in Ames at the Jeff & Deb Hansen Ag Learning Center.

Twenty-five steers from across the state will compete for the championship designation, showmanship honors, and the People’s Choice award. The steers have been raised by Iowa youth involved in the cattle industry, and celebrities will accompany the young steer owners in the ring. Immediately following the competition, the steers will be sold at auction with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. Last year’s auction raised more than $284,000.

District 20 Cattlemen’s Association will be represented by John Kuhens, Retired KILJRadio Host and exhibitor Aer’Ronne Johnson of Mount Pleasant and Hillsboro showing “Charcoal.”

Since its inception in 1983, the Governor’s Charity Steer Show has generated over $3.8 million (equivalent to more than 270,000 nights stays) in support of Iowa’s Ronald McDonald House chapters. During that same time, nearly 48,000 Iowa families have been served. Additionally, another 8,000 families coming from all 50 states and more than 60 foreign countries have used the Iowa facilities.