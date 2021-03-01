Virginia Gray

Virginia Gray, 93, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua.

She was born on October 22, 1927 in Farmington, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Myrtle (Fixsol) Wixom. On October 17, 1945, she married Clarence Brown. He preceded her in death. On December 17, 1974, she married Donald Gray. He also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her and Clarence’s two children: Rebecca Jarvis of Farmington, Iowa and Randall Brown of Nauvoo, Illinois; her six grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one great – great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Clarence and Donald; brothers: Robert Wixom, Clarence Wixom, Allan Anthony and sister: Shirley Turner.

Virginia worked at the Fairfield Glove Company for twenty years and later at Riverside Plastics for twenty-five years.

Friends may call from 12;00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Nancy St. Clair officiating. After her funeral, the service will be posted on her obituary page under her “Tribute Wall” at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

A memorial has been established in her memory for Greenglade Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.